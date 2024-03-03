AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.65.

T opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,443,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

