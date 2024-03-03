StockNews.com Lowers Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets Trading Down 1.1 %

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. Weis Markets has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $86.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 86.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

