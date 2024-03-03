TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.64.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 34.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 169,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

