TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.64.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
