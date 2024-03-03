Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

TARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

