Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Magna International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $54.05 on Friday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Magna International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.