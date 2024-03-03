Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $98.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

