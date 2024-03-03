Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGTI

Agiliti Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.95. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,674 shares of company stock valued at $619,779. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,473 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Agiliti by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.