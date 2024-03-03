LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.20.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCII

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

LCI Industries Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII opened at $126.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.01%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.