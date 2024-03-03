Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 0.2 %

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.