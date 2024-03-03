StockNews.com Downgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 497,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 44,389 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 253,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

