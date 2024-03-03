COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,000.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,290 shares of company stock worth $913,996 over the last 90 days. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 88,244 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $11.48 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $710.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

