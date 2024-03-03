AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,425.00 at UBS Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 1.0 %

AZO stock opened at $3,035.99 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,038.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,712.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,620.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in AutoZone by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.