Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. TheStreet lowered Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Digi International Price Performance

DGII opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Digi International has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Digi International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

