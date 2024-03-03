iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $7.39 Average PT from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.12.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.82 on Friday. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
