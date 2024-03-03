Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NYSE:ANF opened at $131.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

