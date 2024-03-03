NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 310.63 ($3.94).
NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 330 ($4.19) in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NatWest Group
NatWest Group Stock Performance
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,469.39%.
Insider Transactions at NatWest Group
In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,414.23). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,842.97). Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company's stock.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
