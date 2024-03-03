MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of MKTX opened at $218.14 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after buying an additional 752,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 868,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after buying an additional 618,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,535,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

