Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $166.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Ferguson Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $214.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $214.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.11.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.