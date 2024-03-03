Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
