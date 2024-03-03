CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAW

CS Disco Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

Shares of LAW opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.21. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $58,747.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CS Disco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.