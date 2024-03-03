Mizuho Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $35.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. Barclays cut UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.24.

Get UDR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Stock Up 1.2 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.