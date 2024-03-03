Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $210.00 at Wedbush

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $144.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.36.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

