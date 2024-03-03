R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.53.

Shares of RCM opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,539,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,454 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,277 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

