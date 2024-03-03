Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a hold rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

