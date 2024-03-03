Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Shares of BMBL opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -381.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Bumble has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $24.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

