Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $100.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.12.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

