Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.93.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

