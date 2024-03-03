Arvinas’ (ARVN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.93.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

