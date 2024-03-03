Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

BSY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

