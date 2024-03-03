Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.70.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

CLNE stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.09. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,169,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.