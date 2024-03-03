Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

About Conduent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Conduent by 4,848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after buying an additional 5,881,958 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after buying an additional 1,314,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after buying an additional 904,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after buying an additional 885,324 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

