Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Conduent Stock Performance
Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.03.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
