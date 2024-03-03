Scotiabank Boosts Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target to $26.10

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $26.10 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

TIGO stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

