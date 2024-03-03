Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLSD. StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

