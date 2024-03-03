Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 61,676 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.