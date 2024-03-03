Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT at $46.50

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after buying an additional 502,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,079,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

