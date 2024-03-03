Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $48.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of HWC opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

