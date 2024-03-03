Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $492,300. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMI opened at $24.64 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

