Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$35.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.80.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

TSE MFC opened at C$32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.22. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$33.59. The stock has a market cap of C$58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

