Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

