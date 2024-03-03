BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Price Performance

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $594.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.