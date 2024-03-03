B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

BGS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -86.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 148,548 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 61,214 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

