Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day moving average of $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $558,916.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $558,916.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,868. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,037,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.