Morgan Stanley Boosts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $25.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AES. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

AES stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. AES has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is currently 209.09%.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

