StockNews.com Downgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAN. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Aaron’s Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.02 million, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

