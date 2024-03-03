ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $39.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACAD. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

