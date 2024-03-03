ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,342,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 237,676 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

