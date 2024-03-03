Comparing VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV – Get Free Report) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VIPR and Cadiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIPR N/A N/A N/A Cadiz -1,686.50% -64.96% -26.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VIPR and Cadiz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIPR 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Cadiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of VIPR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cadiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIPR and Cadiz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIPR N/A N/A N/A ($3.49) N/A Cadiz $1.88 million 103.91 -$24.79 million ($0.59) -4.97

VIPR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadiz. Cadiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIPR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VIPR beats Cadiz on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIPR

VIPR Corp. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of strategic nutraceutical and nutraceutical related products for personal consumption, apparel, and home applications. VIPR Corp. was formerly known as S2C Global Systems Inc. and changed its name to VIPR Corp. in August 2014. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions. The company also involved in the cultivation of lemons and alfalfa; and provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

