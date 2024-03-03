Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

