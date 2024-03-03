Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $964.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 135,833 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 112,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,333,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,515,000 after buying an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 327,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

