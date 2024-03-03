Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

